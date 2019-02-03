Bunny Ray Godwin
CASTALIA - Bunny Ray Godwin, 66, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. He was born in Nash County December 5, 1952 to the late Jack and Josephine Rose Godwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Everette and Benny Godwin and two sisters Lucy Radford and Polly Robertson.
He is survived by a daughter, Crystal Viverette (Kevin); a grandson, David Viverette; sisters Dorothy Young, Pattie Seagall and Marybelle Edwards.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Kim Pace officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 8300 Health Park Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Godwin family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 3, 2019