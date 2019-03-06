Calvin Anderson Bryant
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin Anderson Bryant.
ROCKY MOUNT - Calvin Anderson Bryant, age 85, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Wilson County, NC on November 7, 1933, he was the son of the late Calvin Braxton and Elizabeth Williamson Bryant. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Lindsay Bryant.
Calvin leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Teresa L. Bryant. He is also survived by granddaughter, Melissa B. Barnes and husband, Christopher C. Barnes, great-grandson, Porter B. Barnes and special friends, Marjorie and Bernice Wester.
Calvin was a retired car salesman, he loved animals and playing cards.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Pineview Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Johnson Funeral Home
661 ENGLISH RD
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
(252) 937-8886
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019