ROCKY MOUNT - Daphine Layton Brown, age 91, passed away Saturday morning, March 9, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Cora Layton; her husband of forty-seven years, Jesse Brown, Jr.; and an infant son.



She is survived by her devoted daughters, Mary Tonya Jackson (Jack) of North Myrtle Beach, Tempie Rowe (Phil) of Rocky Mount, Jessica Fleming (Hunter) of Enfield, and Hope Connor (Scott) of Nashville. She also leaves a sister, Magdeline Layton Gupton of Rocky Mount.



She will also be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Please join family and friends to remember this wonderful life at Calvary Baptist Church: Visitation will start at 12:30 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm.



While floral tributes are greatly appreciated, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider: Calvary Baptist Church, 505 S. Englewood Dr., Rocky Mount, NC 27804 -OR-



Hospice and Palliative Care of Nash General, 2460 Curtis Ellis Dr., Rocky Mount, NC 27804



Online condolences may be sent to



Arrangements provided by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount.

