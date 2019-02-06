Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Michael Mason. View Sign

David Michael Mason



ROCKY MOUNT - David Michael Mason, 74, of Rocky Mount, died Wednesday. A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Sunset Avenue Baptist Church, 3732 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC.



The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the church.



David was a veteran of the United States



Surviving are his wife, Betty Rodgers Mason; one son, John Mason of Durham; two daughters, Tina Hicks (Tim) of Houston, TX, and Anne Privett (Rusty) of Durham; three grandchildren, Conner Hicks, Nancy Hicks, and Henry Privett; two sisters, Sally Guy (Joe) of Calabash and Joan Balboni (Tommy) of Revere, MA; one step-son, Brad Williams (Lisa) of Rocky Mount; and two step-grandchildren, Courtney Williams and McKenzie Williams.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Edgar Mason and Anna Pauline Tortolini Mason.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Avenue Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3732 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson. Online condolences may be sent to



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

David Michael MasonROCKY MOUNT - David Michael Mason, 74, of Rocky Mount, died Wednesday. A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Sunset Avenue Baptist Church, 3732 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC.The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the church.David was a veteran of the United States Army . He was retired from Abbott Labs in Rocky Mount and was a member of Sunset Ave. Baptist Church, Rocky Mount. David loved playing golf, and both spending time at the beach and in the outdoors. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.Surviving are his wife, Betty Rodgers Mason; one son, John Mason of Durham; two daughters, Tina Hicks (Tim) of Houston, TX, and Anne Privett (Rusty) of Durham; three grandchildren, Conner Hicks, Nancy Hicks, and Henry Privett; two sisters, Sally Guy (Joe) of Calabash and Joan Balboni (Tommy) of Revere, MA; one step-son, Brad Williams (Lisa) of Rocky Mount; and two step-grandchildren, Courtney Williams and McKenzie Williams.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Edgar Mason and Anna Pauline Tortolini Mason.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Avenue Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3732 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close