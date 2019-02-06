Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Everett Martindale. View Sign

Donna Everett Martindale



ROCKY MOUNT - Donna Everett Martindale, age 91, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Born in Beaufort County, NC on May 10, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Soloman Boye Everett and Jessie Tilghman Everett. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Benjamin Joel Martindale.



Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Benjamin J. Martindale, II and wife, Nancy, of Arlington, VA, and Barry N. Martindale and wife, Susan, of McClellanville, SC. She is also survived by grandchildren, Amanda Martindale Day and husband, Stephen, of Rixeyville, VA, Benjamin J. Martindale, III of Arlington, VA, Ashley Boyce and husband, Andrew, of Jacksonville FL, James Joseph Scott and wife, Melissa, of Apex, NC, and Katherine Elizabeth Scott of McClellanville, SC; great-grandchildren, Frances and Henry Boyce and Effie Scott; brother, John B. Everett of Cocoa, FL; and many nieces and nephews.



Donna was first and foremost dedicated to her family, working tirelessly to provide them a safe and loving home. She committed herself to supporting the various endeavors of her two sons and stood at the side of her husband Ben who held leadership positions in several organizations including Sudan Shrine Temple and the Rocky Mount



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Phillip Barton officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1825 Rifle Range Road #46, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or Crippled Children's Hospital, PO Box 490, New Bern, NC 28563.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Donna Everett MartindaleROCKY MOUNT - Donna Everett Martindale, age 91, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Born in Beaufort County, NC on May 10, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Soloman Boye Everett and Jessie Tilghman Everett. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Benjamin Joel Martindale.Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Benjamin J. Martindale, II and wife, Nancy, of Arlington, VA, and Barry N. Martindale and wife, Susan, of McClellanville, SC. She is also survived by grandchildren, Amanda Martindale Day and husband, Stephen, of Rixeyville, VA, Benjamin J. Martindale, III of Arlington, VA, Ashley Boyce and husband, Andrew, of Jacksonville FL, James Joseph Scott and wife, Melissa, of Apex, NC, and Katherine Elizabeth Scott of McClellanville, SC; great-grandchildren, Frances and Henry Boyce and Effie Scott; brother, John B. Everett of Cocoa, FL; and many nieces and nephews.Donna was first and foremost dedicated to her family, working tirelessly to provide them a safe and loving home. She committed herself to supporting the various endeavors of her two sons and stood at the side of her husband Ben who held leadership positions in several organizations including Sudan Shrine Temple and the Rocky Mount Elks Lodge , among others. As her sons grew older, Donna branched out and went to work for several years at Planters National Bank in Rocky Mount and at the Pickwick book store at Tarrytown Mall. She led a happy and fulfilled life.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Phillip Barton officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1825 Rifle Range Road #46, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or Crippled Children's Hospital, PO Box 490, New Bern, NC 28563.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount

1130 N. Winstead Ave

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

(252) 451-8800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close