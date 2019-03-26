Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Bone Flowers. View Sign





ELM CITY - Doris Bone Flowers, 79, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born September 27, 1939 in Wilson County to the late Dotson and Lena Williams Bone. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Doris loved her Lord and church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Louise Poland.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years Robert Flowers; son Gregory Flowers and wife Lara; grandchild Benjamin Flowers; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Westerfield and Rev. Tod Creech officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow after the service.



Committal service will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park of Wilson.



Doris Bone FlowersELM CITY - Doris Bone Flowers, 79, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born September 27, 1939 in Wilson County to the late Dotson and Lena Williams Bone. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Doris loved her Lord and church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Louise Poland.She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years Robert Flowers; son Gregory Flowers and wife Lara; grandchild Benjamin Flowers; several nieces, nephews and cousins.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Westerfield and Rev. Tod Creech officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow after the service.Committal service will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park of Wilson.Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Flowers family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations

