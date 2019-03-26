Doris Bone Flowers
|
ELM CITY - Doris Bone Flowers, 79, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born September 27, 1939 in Wilson County to the late Dotson and Lena Williams Bone. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Doris loved her Lord and church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Louise Poland.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years Robert Flowers; son Gregory Flowers and wife Lara; grandchild Benjamin Flowers; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Westerfield and Rev. Tod Creech officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow after the service.
Committal service will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park of Wilson.
Committal service will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park of Wilson.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Flowers family. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019