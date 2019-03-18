Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Lee Taylor Stallings. View Sign

Dorothy Lee Taylor Stallings



ROCKY MOUNT - I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.



2 Timothy 4:7



Dorothy Lee Taylor Stallings, age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with



Dorothy was a charter member of Oak View Baptist Church where she graciously served in many functions. She was a very active and faithful servant who loved her family, church, church family, and her friends. Dorothy was a devoted cafeteria manager for over 22 years with the Nash/Rocky Mount School System. She enjoyed the beauty in caring for her garden, the same care she gave to her family throughout the years. Dorothy created a multitude of wonderful memories for her family and friends, around her delicious home cooked meals. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 29 years, Callie J. Stallings; and daughters, Joan Weeks and husband, Gary, of Rocky Mount, Sue Dodd and husband, Jeff, of Howe, OK, and Laura Clark of Howe, OK. She is also survived by grandchildren, April Richardson and husband, Josh and Greg Weeks and wife, Sarah; great-grandchildren, Austin Weeks, Christopher Weeks, Kyle Richardson, and Camden Richardson, Landen Weeks, and Amelia Weeks; brothers, Billy Taylor and wife, Jessie Dean, and Ray Taylor and wife, Jean; sister, Mary Alice Hodges; special friend, Linda Frazier; and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Oak View Baptist Church, 2412 Arlington Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801, with brother-in-law, Marvin Stallings and Pastor David Taylor officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. A visitation will be from 12:45 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of Oak View Baptist Church.



The family would like to say a special thank you to Kindred Health Care (Lindsey and Coty), Community Home Care & Hospice (Kim, Susanne, Bobbi) and Dr. Maria Picton, her Oncologist for the last eight years.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Oak View Baptist Church, 2412 Arlington Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 or Metavivor Cancer Research, 1783 Forest Drive, #184, Annapolis, MA 21401



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

