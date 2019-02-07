Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith "Joyce" Strickland Hinton. View Sign

Edith "Joyce" Strickland Hinton



MOMEYER - Edith "Joyce" Strickland Hinton, 88, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born August 17, 1930 in Wake County, NC. Joyce was the daughter of the late William Berry Strickland, Sr. and Tempie Vada Lewis Strickland.



Joyce is survived by her husband of 68 years Cecil Knight "Pete" Hinton; son, Tracy Paul Hinton, and brothers Carson Etheridge Strickland (wife Ruth), Wilton Wayne Strickland (wife Alice) and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by siblings Jesse "Richard" Strickland, Mabel Irene Strickland, Jerry Linwood Strickland, Lewis Clyde Strickland Sr., and William Berry "W.B." Strickland.



Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed large family gatherings. She was always in a very giving spirit and enjoyed sharing her and Pete's vegetables from their garden.



Joyce was a member of Momeyer Baptist Church. She retired from the Nash County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation office in Nashville with 30 plus years of service. She received many citations from ASCS.



A visitation will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with the service following at 3:00pm with Rev. Chris Sorensen officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oakdale Cemetery in Spring Hope.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Hinton family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Edith "Joyce" Strickland HintonMOMEYER - Edith "Joyce" Strickland Hinton, 88, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born August 17, 1930 in Wake County, NC. Joyce was the daughter of the late William Berry Strickland, Sr. and Tempie Vada Lewis Strickland.Joyce is survived by her husband of 68 years Cecil Knight "Pete" Hinton; son, Tracy Paul Hinton, and brothers Carson Etheridge Strickland (wife Ruth), Wilton Wayne Strickland (wife Alice) and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by siblings Jesse "Richard" Strickland, Mabel Irene Strickland, Jerry Linwood Strickland, Lewis Clyde Strickland Sr., and William Berry "W.B." Strickland.Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed large family gatherings. She was always in a very giving spirit and enjoyed sharing her and Pete's vegetables from their garden.Joyce was a member of Momeyer Baptist Church. She retired from the Nash County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation office in Nashville with 30 plus years of service. She received many citations from ASCS.A visitation will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with the service following at 3:00pm with Rev. Chris Sorensen officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oakdale Cemetery in Spring Hope.Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Hinton family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations

1052 South First Street

Nashville , NC 27856

(252) 459-0001 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close