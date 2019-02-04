Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Mosley Walker. View Sign

Elsie Mosley Walker



ROCKY MOUNT - Elsie Mosley Walker, age 88, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born in Franklin County, NC on October 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Furney Green Mosley and Rosa Suggs Mosley. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, George Washington Walker; daughter, Rosa Mae Joyner; son, George Walker, Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth Tharrington, Myrtle Foskey, and Sally Godwin; and brothers, Richard, Thomas, and Charles Mosley.



Elsie was a longtime member of Fellowship of Praise, Church of God. She was a very active and faithful servant who loved her family, her church family, and her many friends. Elsie enjoyed the beauty of planting flowers, the same care she gave to her family through the years. She created a multitude of wonderful memories for her family as she loved getting them together as often as possible. Elsie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her, but her loving spirit will never be forgotten as she was everything to her family.



Elsie leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Betty Braswell and husband, Dennis, of Rocky Mount, Faye Hendricks of Rocky Mount, Shirley Finch of Rocky Mount, Janice Hall and husband, Scott, of Nashville, Lynda Cash of Houston, TX, and Diane Matthews and husband, J.T., of Battleboro. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Fellowship of Praise, Church of God, Ladies Ministry, 3201 Benvenue Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Fellowship of Praise, Church of God, Ladies Ministry, 3201 Benvenue Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

1130 N. Winstead Ave

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

