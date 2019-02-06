Emily Franz Kennedy
|
ROCKY MOUNT - Emily Franz Kennedy, 31, passed away February 3, 2019. She was born November 28, 1987 to the late George Kennedy and Geraldine Manning.
She is survived by her spouse Kaitlyn Lamm; step mother, Debra Kennedy; brothers, Rusty Eason (Barbara) and Charlie Kennedy; sister, Gwen Cockrell (Melvin) and a niece Alyssa.
A visitation will be held at 6:00pm on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Kennedy family. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 6, 2019