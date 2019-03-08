Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Adkins. View Sign

Emma Adkins



ENFIELD - Emma Adkins, 75, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 06, 2019 in the comfort of her home.



The family will be present to receive family and friends during a visitation that is to be held Friday, March 08, 2019, 7 pm - 9 pm at the Hickory Baptist Church 12702 N.C. Highway 48, Whitakers, NC 27891.



A Graveside Service will be held 12 pm, Saturday, March 09, 2019 in the Elmwood Cemetery, Enfield, NC.



Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

