Estelle "Sister" Bass Matthews



MOMEYER - Our God gave us a wonderful mother-also known as Grandma Sister, Aunt Sister, and Sister by all who knew and loved her. She was born on May 17, 1922 and the Lord took her home while surrounded by family on February 5, 2019. Sister was born to Sidney P. Bass and Annie Hinton Bass of Momeyer, NC. She was one of seven children. Her brothers Teck, Sr., Harold, Bobby, and James Bass and her sister, Ramona Bass all preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Paul G. Bass and wife Sue, of Momeyer. She was a loving and faithful wife of James William Matthews for 73 years and was a "Proverbs 31" mother to 4 children: Jill Jessup and husband, Leo of Rocky Mount, NC; Jamie Dollar and husband, Ike of Momeyer, NC; James (Jimmy) W. Matthews, Jr. and wife, Connie of Momeyer, NC; and Jerry Matthews and wife, Mary of Canton, GA. Twelve grandchildren, who lovingly called her Grandma Sister, are: Tyler Jessup (Debbie) of Timberville, VA; Todd Jessup (Hayes) of Mount Pleasant, SC; April Walker (Brad) of Raleigh, NC; Caleb Dollar (Stacey) of Williamsburg, VA; Isaac Dollar of Trenton, MI; Niki Wilbanks of Raleigh, NC; Susanne Matthews of Austin, TX; John Matthews (Jennifer) of Greenville, NC; Jeremy, Jensen, Jordan Matthews of Canton, GA; and Jeania Matthews of Charlotte, NC. She was proud of her 14 great-grandchildren: Emalyn Naihe (Kai) of Raleigh, NC; Abby Jessup of Gloucester, MA; Callan, McRae and Evie Jessup of Mount Pleasant, SC; Maya Walker of Raleigh, NC; Adia, Kayla, and Samantha Dollar of Williamsburg, VA; Jacob Sloan, Will and Finley Wilbanks of Raleigh, NC; J.W. and Andi Matthews of Greenville, NC; and Jack Flaherty of Charlotte, NC. She had one treasured great-great grandchild, Woodland Naihe of Raleigh, NC. Many nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored called her Aunt Sister. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Stella Staley of Colonial Heights, VA; Jane Matthews (Bobby Lee) of Momeyer, NC and brother-in-law, Jack Matthews (Serena) of Fuquay Varina, NC. Caregivers who faithfully cared for her were Jeanette Royster, Shannon Lester, Annette



Sister graduated from Spring Hope High School and attended Chowan College. She came home to work in the family business, Bass Brothers, during the war while her brothers served in the military. She spent many hours working on the family farm and after raising her children, enjoyed working in the store as a cashier. She loved her church, Momeyer Baptist Church, which her father had helped begin in 1919. She served in many capacities through the years in her church and community. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed serving meals to family and friends.



The family will receive family and friends at Momeyer Baptist Church on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 6PM followed by a funeral service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2PM at the Church. Memorials may be made to the Church.



"She is far more precious than rubies...she is clothed with strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future; when she speaks, her words are wise...her children stand and bless her." Proverbs 31



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

1130 N. Winstead Ave

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

