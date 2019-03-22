Frances Anne Eatmon
|
ROCKY MOUNT - Frances Anne Eatmon, age 76, went home to her savior and family, peacefully at home surrounded by her children and family on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Franklin County, NC on September 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Willie Gladys Brown Wilder. She was also preceded in death by her son, Johnny Ray Lamm.
Frances leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Timothy C. Lamm of Rocky Mount, and daughter, Phyllis A. Cone of Sims. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-granddaughter, Diana F. Lamm of Lucama, sister, Connie Gosik of Highland Springs, VA, cousin, Wilbie Liles of Wilson, NC, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Frances was a remarkable, talented and loving lady who always tried to brighten others days.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with the Pastor Michael Matherly of Faith Cornerstone Pentecostal Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bailey Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
