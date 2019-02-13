Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Faye Lynch. View Sign

WHITAKERS - Frances Faye Lynch, 75 departed this life at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 .



Frances was born to the late George and Alice Leonard on July 11th, 1943 in Norfolk, VA. Frances was raised by her grandmother and grandfather, Andrew Jackson Thompson and Gladys Maime Thompson.



Fran grew up in Rocky Mount, and attended Nash County Schools. After graduating from high school, she went to East Carolina College as she worked at Rocky Mount Sanitarium as a technician . It was during that phase of her life, age 22, that she met her first husband, the late Paul Chester Fisher Jr, of Whitakers, NC. Together Fran and Paul had two children, Stephanie Ann Fisher and Paul Chester Fisher III. Fran and Paul divorced in the early 1970s.



Fran met her soul mate, Joe Artist Lynch of Whitakers, NC while managing The Scottish Inn in Gold Rock, NC. They were married, moved to New York City and had one daughter Lacey Georgette Lynch of New York, New York. Prior to meeting Fran, husband Joe fathered 6 children, four daughters Yvette, Cheryl, Michele and twin boys, Darren and Darryl. Fran loved all of her step children dearly. She was especially instrumental in raising the youngest daughter at the time, Debbie Lynn Lynch, of Miami FL.



Together, Fran and Joe operated a successful transportation company in NYC until their retirement in the early 2000s. Together they led the first private sight seeing tours to thousands of international visitors to the "Big Apple", as well as many of other businesses.



Frances leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Stephanie, Lacey, Debbie, her son Chet, her grandchildren Charity, Harmony, Bianca, her great grandchildren Stephone, Vance, Tristian, Dashawn, and countless of other loved ones, relatives, friends and extended family. As wells her beloved French Bulldog Lucky. She was predecesed by her husband Joe Artis Lynch, her parents, he brothers William C Leonard, Andrew A Leonard and sister Bobbie J Jones.



Frances was a member of many churches and a active supporter of "Shine A Little Light" non-profit organization lead by Mrs. Evangeline Bullock. Frances loved her community and later in life worked as a librarian at the Whitakers Library while she also served on the library's Board of Directors. While serving she also started the library's summer reading program for the youth. Frances' concern for her community and it's future manifested itself in many ways, as she served on many committees. Her love of Whitakers and it's citizens led to her appointment as Whitakers Town Commissioner and served two terms.



Visitation will be held at H.D. Pope Funeral home (325 Nash Street Rocky Mount, NC) on Thursday February 14th 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. The funeral service will be held Friday February 15th at H.D. Pope Funeral Home at 11:00AM.



325 Nash Street

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

