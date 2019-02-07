Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garland Wade "Sun Drop" "Watermelon Man" "Fuzzy" Mattox. View Sign





LUCAMA - Garland Wade "Fuzzy" "Sundrop" "Watermelon Man" Mattox, 68, of Lucama passed away Wednesday. His funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Joyner's Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. The Rev. Shawn Garnett will officiate.



The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. prior to service at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the residence.



He was a former route supervisor for Sundrop Drink Company in Rocky Mount, NC.



Garland is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bertha Joyner Mattox; daughter, Shelia Faye Moore and husband, Ken of Lucama; son, Bobby Ray Strickland and wife, Sandy of Spring Hope; granddaughter, Deanna Hawley of Raleigh; grandson, Justin Moore of Lucama; great-granddaughter, Kelsie Ann Moore; and special sister-in-law, Diane Mattox of Lucama.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nellie Gray Mattox; brothers, Ray Mattox, Troy Mattox and David Mattox.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Garland's memorial to American Liver Foundation, Southeast Division, 9100 South Dadeland Boulevard, Suite 1517, Miami, Florida, 33156.



