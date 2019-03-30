Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gilbert Marvin Lynch



HOLLISTER - Gilbert Marvin Lynch, 83, died at his home in Hollister on March 29, 2019. He was born in Halifax County on December 24, 1935 to Fletcher Forest Lynch and Annie Laura Richardson Lynch.



He is survived by his daughter Brenda Ann Lynch (Bobby); his grandchildren, Dr. Marvin "Marty" Richardson (Melissa), Stacey Ann Richardson (Jason), and Adam Christopher Richardson all of Hollister. He leaves behind great-grandchildren, Jada Richardson and Aubree Richardson of Hollister; his brother Fletcher McKellar Lynch (Lenora) of Hollister; sisters, Marilyn Richardson of Richmond, VA, Connie L. Hedgepeth of Hollister and a host of step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family, and friends.



He was a hard worker and civil servant in a variety of capacities. He was a proud member of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe and served on the Tribal Council as Secretary for a number of years in the 1970s and 1980s. He was one of the firekeepers at the annual Haliwa-Saponi Powwow.



Mr. Lynch served on the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs and traveled extensively on official tribal business. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member and Chairperson of the trustee board of Mt. Bethel Indian Baptist Church until his health began to fail.



Gilbert was a master carpenter and worked commercially and locally in that capacity. Gilbert M. Lynch had a big heart and infectious smile and will be truly missed by his family and friends.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31st from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Indian Baptist Church and funeral services will be held at Mt. Bethel on Monday April 1st at 2:00. p.m.



Arrangements by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

109 Johnston Street

Littleton , NC 27850

