NASHVILLE - Gloria Jean Pollard Royals, 64, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born October 16, 1954 in Nash County to the late Alvis and Mary Best Pollard. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend and a child of God. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brother Carl Pollard and great-grandchild Logan Dickens.



She leaves to cherish her memory, husband William "Billy" Royals of 39 years; two sons Brandon Tyler Royals and wife Ashley, William Alexander Royals and fiance; Nicole Baker; daughter's Crystal Renee` Taylor and fiance; Bobby Pridgen, Natalie Jean Royals and fiance; Roderick Deans, Kelli Nicole Gilliam and husband Sheldon; brothers Jimmy and Gerald Pollard; sisters Judy Rowland and Penny McMurray; grandchildren Gene and Chris Taylor, Ashley Dickens, Travis Pate, Briley, Liam and Ethan Royals, Aaron West, Laila, Sofia and Delilah Gilliam, Mila Royals and Gus Royals; great-grandchildren Brantley, Austin and Lilah Taylor, Spencer Dickens.



Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00-7:00PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM in the Chapel.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Royals family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

1052 South First Street

Nashville , NC 27856

