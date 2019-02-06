Grover Randall "Randy" Hull
NASHVILLE - Grover Randall "Randy" Hull, 61, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born September 24, 1957 in Nash County. Randy was a loving husband, father and PaPa. He was a devoted member and leader at Salem Baptist Church and was a dedicated hardworking man. Randy served as SFC in the US Army. He was also a member of Salem Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Radford Hull, and brother, Larry Dean Hull.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his father, Grover Cleveland Hull, his loving wife of 35 years, Elaine Joyner Hull; two daughters, Sandra Hull Corbett (Dr. D. Reide) and Dr. Jamie Hull Kalafchi (Josh); sister, Mary Jones (Steve); granddaughter Claire Kalafchi; step- grandchildren, Ian and Noah Corbett.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Salem Baptist Church, with a Celebration of Life service following at 3:00 PM with Pastor James Rice and Brother Billy Webb officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church Building Fund, 4502 Swift Creek School Road, Whitakers, NC 27891.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Hull family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 6, 2019