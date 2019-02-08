Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Baggerly White. View Sign

Helen Baggerly White



ROCKY MOUNT - Helen Baggerly White, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2019 at home. She was born in Whippany, NJ, NJ on December 26, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Arthur Allen Baggerly and Pearl Edna Styles Baggerly. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert White, Sr.; her brothers, Arthur Allen Baggerly, George Isaac Baggerly, and Howard E Baggerly who died as a young child; and by her sisters, Edna Schultze, Ruth Daniels, and Rose Marie who died as an infant.



Whenever somebody asked Helen what she wanted to be, her response was always, "I want to be a mother." She was an active member of Englewood Baptist Church and loved attending there up until her health made it impossible for her to continue. Helen was known by her friends and family as a strong-willed woman who passionately loved God and her family and gave of herself sacrificially to both. She had a can-do attitude that didn't let anything stop her. There was never a task too difficult for her to at least try.



Helen is survived by her six children: Jean White of Rocky Mount, NC, Judi Housewright and husband, Danny, of Plano, TX, James Robert White, Jr. and wife, Leta Kay, of Wake Forest, NC, Jerry White and wife, Ailsa, of Rocky Mount, NC, Joyce Lloyd and husband, Bill, of Upper Marlboro, MD and Elizabeth Brummert of Glen Burnie, MD. Helen and her husband took in multiple foster children. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Paul Baggerly of NY and John David Baggerly of PA; and her sister Ersa Mae Rae of FL.



A Celebration of Helen's Life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Sandhills Veteran's Cemetery, 8220 Fort Bragg Blvd, Fort Bragg, NC 28310.



The family wishes to thank everyone who has lifted up Helen and her family in prayer and provided words of encouragement and visits during the past few weeks. Special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Nash Health Care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Your Choice Resource Center, 400 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862.



