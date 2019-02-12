Herbert Edwin Whitman
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Edwin Whitman.
ROCKY MOUNT - Herbert Edwin Whitman, 62, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was born in New York July 4, 1956 to the late Albert and Ruth Tucker Whitman.
He is survived by his son, Eric Whitman (Wendy); a granddaughter, Bailey Whitman; sister, Rhonda Bridges (Larry) and nieces Sara and Cassie.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Whitman family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 12, 2019