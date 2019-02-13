Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jackson "Jack" Lawrence



NASHVILLE - Jackson "Jack" Lawrence, 84, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Duke Neurology Center. He was born February 28, 1934 in Rensselaer County, NY to the late Earle and Pauline Hastings Lawrence. Jack graduated from RPI with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for General Electric, and then the Sanforized Company, where he developed many patents and traveled the world. After retiring as President of Spring City Knitting, Jack founded, along with his wife, America's Best Nut Company in Rocky Mount, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Earle and son Jeffrey.



He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betsy Owens; son James Lawrence (Mary), daughter Jody Balsamo (Dr. Steven), daughter-in-law Sharon Lawrence; grandchildren Carrie, Becky, William, Katelin, Joseph and Lauren; great-grandchildren Claire, Regan, Paige and Patrick.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019, 3:00 PM at Church of The Good Shepherd in Rocky Mount. Reception will be held in the church Parish Hall following the service. Burial will be Saturday in West Sand Lake, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tyndall-Owens Scholarship, ECU College of Health and Human Performance, 2200 South Charles Blvd., Mailstop 301, Greenville, NC 27858.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Lawrence family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Jackson "Jack" LawrenceNASHVILLE - Jackson "Jack" Lawrence, 84, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Duke Neurology Center. He was born February 28, 1934 in Rensselaer County, NY to the late Earle and Pauline Hastings Lawrence. Jack graduated from RPI with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for General Electric, and then the Sanforized Company, where he developed many patents and traveled the world. After retiring as President of Spring City Knitting, Jack founded, along with his wife, America's Best Nut Company in Rocky Mount, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Earle and son Jeffrey.He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betsy Owens; son James Lawrence (Mary), daughter Jody Balsamo (Dr. Steven), daughter-in-law Sharon Lawrence; grandchildren Carrie, Becky, William, Katelin, Joseph and Lauren; great-grandchildren Claire, Regan, Paige and Patrick.A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019, 3:00 PM at Church of The Good Shepherd in Rocky Mount. Reception will be held in the church Parish Hall following the service. Burial will be Saturday in West Sand Lake, N.Y.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tyndall-Owens Scholarship, ECU College of Health and Human Performance, 2200 South Charles Blvd., Mailstop 301, Greenville, NC 27858.Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Lawrence family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations

1052 South First Street

Nashville , NC 27856

(252) 459-0001 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close