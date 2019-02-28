Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Chadwick Burchette



SHARPSBURG - James Chadwick Burchette, age 39, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. James was born in Charleston County, SC on March 9, 1979. He was preceded in death by his sister, Felicia Carole Burchette.



James filled his days spending time with family and friends and making memories he dearly cherished. He was a very giving person to everyone he knew and even to a stranger if they needed help. Through his generosity and his trust in his Lord, he gave hope to others. James will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.



James leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Madyson Preslee Burchette of Nashville; parents, William "Bill" R. Burchette and Judy Pharis Burchette of Sharpsburg; and brother, Paul Burchette of Knightdale. He is also survived by his aunt, Kay Clark and husband, Ron, of Ocala, FL, aunt, Betty Davis of Lumberton, uncle, Benny Pharis and wife, Lora Ann, of Jasper, GA; and Madyson's mother, Misty Bailey of Nashville.



A Celebration of James' Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Shawn Crumley officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home until 3:30 PM.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Christian Fellowship Home - Men, 301 S. Grace Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

James Chadwick BurchetteSHARPSBURG - James Chadwick Burchette, age 39, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. James was born in Charleston County, SC on March 9, 1979. He was preceded in death by his sister, Felicia Carole Burchette.James filled his days spending time with family and friends and making memories he dearly cherished. He was a very giving person to everyone he knew and even to a stranger if they needed help. Through his generosity and his trust in his Lord, he gave hope to others. James will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.James leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Madyson Preslee Burchette of Nashville; parents, William "Bill" R. Burchette and Judy Pharis Burchette of Sharpsburg; and brother, Paul Burchette of Knightdale. He is also survived by his aunt, Kay Clark and husband, Ron, of Ocala, FL, aunt, Betty Davis of Lumberton, uncle, Benny Pharis and wife, Lora Ann, of Jasper, GA; and Madyson's mother, Misty Bailey of Nashville.A Celebration of James' Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Shawn Crumley officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home until 3:30 PM.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Christian Fellowship Home - Men, 301 S. Grace Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount

1130 N. Winstead Ave

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

(252) 451-8800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close