James Chadwick Burchette
SHARPSBURG - James Chadwick Burchette, age 39, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. James was born in Charleston County, SC on March 9, 1979. He was preceded in death by his sister, Felicia Carole Burchette.
James filled his days spending time with family and friends and making memories he dearly cherished. He was a very giving person to everyone he knew and even to a stranger if they needed help. Through his generosity and his trust in his Lord, he gave hope to others. James will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
James leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Madyson Preslee Burchette of Nashville; parents, William "Bill" R. Burchette and Judy Pharis Burchette of Sharpsburg; and brother, Paul Burchette of Knightdale. He is also survived by his aunt, Kay Clark and husband, Ron, of Ocala, FL, aunt, Betty Davis of Lumberton, uncle, Benny Pharis and wife, Lora Ann, of Jasper, GA; and Madyson's mother, Misty Bailey of Nashville.
A Celebration of James' Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Shawn Crumley officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home until 3:30 PM.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Christian Fellowship Home - Men, 301 S. Grace Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Christian Fellowship Home - Men, 301 S. Grace Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
