James "Robert" Harris, Sr.



ROCKY MOUNT - James "Robert" Harris, Sr., age 78, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Lenoir County, NC on March 9, 1941, he was the son of the late Tommie Harris and Hazel Williams Harris. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Lewis; brothers, Dalton Harris and Tommy Ray Harris.



Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 57 years, Linda L. Harris; children, Angela H. Durham, and husband, Shelton, James Harris, Jr., Susan "Bonnie" H. Barnes and husband, Armand, Greg Harris and wife, Jamie, and Conway Harris and wife, Elaine. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kellie Durham, Kimberly Durham, Ashley Hernandez Limon, Krystal Dickens, Dustin Barnes, Jessica Phillips, Josiah Barnes, Brandon Barnes, Stephanie Harris, Andrew Harris, Emily Harris, Jessica Connolly, Taylor Harris and Kaity Harris; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Luttrell Spell officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to say a special thank you to the caregivers at Nash Health Care for their care of Robert.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Foundation of Life Church of God of Prophecy, 900 Wilkins St, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

