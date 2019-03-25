Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Thomas "Tommy" Lewis, Jr.



ROCKY MOUNT - James Thomas Lewis Jr. (Tommy), 76, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born in Nash County on October 24, 1942, to the late James Thomas Lewis and Betty Clark Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 38 years Martha Wheeless Lewis, brothers William Lee Lewis and Edward Gene Lewis.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory his two sons, Carlton Brown of Clayton and Ed Brown of Cary, and grandchildren Nelson and Tyler Brown, both of Raleigh. He is also survived by his brother Charlie Lewis and sister Annie Vines Evans, both of Rocky Mount, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, Keri Norman Peevey (the closest to a daughter he ever had) and many, many friends.



Tommy played football for the Rocky Mount Senior High Blackbirds before graduating in 1962. He enlisted in the



An avid outdoorsman, Tommy enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, and riding his ATV. He served several years as an Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 11, where his sons became Eagle Scouts in 1980. He was an active member of the American Legion and several other local civic and recreational organizations, but his passion was the Rocky Mount Moose Lodge, where he served almost 50 years, including positions as chairman of community service and Lodge Governor, recruiting over 25 other members into the Moose Fraternity over the years.



The family will receive friends 7:00 - 9:00pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 10:00am Tuesday at Proctor's Chapel Baptist Church; burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



