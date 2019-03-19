Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Elizabeth Sherrod Collie. View Sign

Jean Elizabeth Sherrod Collie



SHARPSBURG - Jean Elizabeth Sherrod Collie, age 72, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Born in Nash County, NC on October 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Dennis Randolph and Reba Murray Sherrod. She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Danny Ray and Jimmy Collie of Red Oak, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce Ann and Fonzie Flowers of Henderson and brother-in-law Scott Lamm of Nashville.



Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years, George Collie of the home, daughter, Lisa Ann Collie of the home, and son Randall Collie of Sharpsburg. She is also survived by grandson, Tyler Whitley of the home; sisters, Joyce and husband, Billy Green of Rocky Mount, Jo Ann Lamm and husband, Barry Goldstein of Rocky Mount, brother, Dennis and wife, Faye Sherrod of Spring Hope, brother-in-law, Richard and wife, Vicky Collie of Wilson and many loving nieces and nephews.



Jean was from Taylors Crossroads in Nash County and attended Coopers School until she married her love and finished attending Red Oak High School her senior year in 1965. She was very active in Sharpsburg Baptist Church for many years and more recently with Avalon Baptist Church, as a church member she served on various committees, active in the tape ministry and visiting shut-ins with her church friends. She started off as a homemaker until her children became older and began working at Rocky Mount Laundry and Dry Cleaners and Acme Cleaners and Laundry until she retired. After she retired, she became very active with Sharpsburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for over 25 years. She was a wonderful wife and mother who enjoyed cooking and spoiling her grandson as well as spending time with her family and friends.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with Pastors Joe Price and Bill Brantley officiating.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to George Collie to assist with medical bills.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Jean Elizabeth Sherrod CollieSHARPSBURG - Jean Elizabeth Sherrod Collie, age 72, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Born in Nash County, NC on October 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Dennis Randolph and Reba Murray Sherrod. She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Danny Ray and Jimmy Collie of Red Oak, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce Ann and Fonzie Flowers of Henderson and brother-in-law Scott Lamm of Nashville.Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years, George Collie of the home, daughter, Lisa Ann Collie of the home, and son Randall Collie of Sharpsburg. She is also survived by grandson, Tyler Whitley of the home; sisters, Joyce and husband, Billy Green of Rocky Mount, Jo Ann Lamm and husband, Barry Goldstein of Rocky Mount, brother, Dennis and wife, Faye Sherrod of Spring Hope, brother-in-law, Richard and wife, Vicky Collie of Wilson and many loving nieces and nephews.Jean was from Taylors Crossroads in Nash County and attended Coopers School until she married her love and finished attending Red Oak High School her senior year in 1965. She was very active in Sharpsburg Baptist Church for many years and more recently with Avalon Baptist Church, as a church member she served on various committees, active in the tape ministry and visiting shut-ins with her church friends. She started off as a homemaker until her children became older and began working at Rocky Mount Laundry and Dry Cleaners and Acme Cleaners and Laundry until she retired. After she retired, she became very active with Sharpsburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for over 25 years. She was a wonderful wife and mother who enjoyed cooking and spoiling her grandson as well as spending time with her family and friends.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with Pastors Joe Price and Bill Brantley officiating.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to George Collie to assist with medical bills.Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Johnson Funeral Home

661 ENGLISH RD

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

(252) 937-8886 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Johnson Funeral Home Rocky Mount , NC (252) 937-8886