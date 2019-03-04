Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Gay Curlin. View Sign

Jean Gay Curlin



WILSON - Jean Gay Curlin, 85, of Wilson, died Saturday, March 2, 2019.



A graveside will be Tuesday, March 5, 1:00 PM, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Due to cold weather, visitation and refreshments will be from 2:00 - 3:30 PM at Wilson Memorial Service. Visits at the home of her daughter are welcomed at any time.



Her suffering is over. She has received her reward. Psalm 30:2, O Lord My God, I cried unto thee, and thou hast healed me.



Born in Nash County, to Prince Albert Gay and Annie Belle Cockrell Gay. She was the oldest of four children.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James K. Curlin and her infant son, John William Dunn, Jr.



She is survived by her daughter, who lovingly took care of her for ten years, Valarie Dunn Swank of Wilson; granddaughter, whom she was very proud of, Jessica Womble Cline of Greensboro and her great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Sam Cline, William Cline and Eliza Cline of Greensboro; sister, Tillie Boykin and husband, Marion; brothers, Benjamin Albert Gay and Billy Gay and wife, Janice, all of Wilson; nephews, Jay Boykin and wife, Vanessa, of Tarboro and Chris Gay and wife, Missy, of Lincolnton; nieces, Kim Boykin Tutor and husband, Shawn, and Teresa Gay Childers and husband, Greg, all of Wilson; two great nephews and two great nieces and one great-great nephew; sisters-in-law, Pearl Curlin of Wilson and Mary Elizabeth Dunn Swanson of Virginia Beach; adopted nephew, Henry "Buddy" Ellis Bass of Oklahoma and adopted niece, Shelia Bass Heward of Maryland.



You may send memorial contributions to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 1100 Forest Hills Rd, Wilson, NC 27896 or to Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1407 Forest Hills Rd, Wilson, NC 27896.



Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, 237-7171,



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

2811 Fieldstream Dr. N

Wilson , NC 27896

