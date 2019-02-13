Joyce Ann Crockett

Obituary
Joyce Ann Crockett

WHITAKERS - Joyce Ann Crockett, 73, of Whitakers, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Interment will follow in Hamilton Burial Gardens, Wilson, NC. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home located at 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.

Surviving are two sisters, Katrina Legette (Daniel) of Whitakers and Carol Simms-Poole (Raymond) of MD; one brother, Robert Simms of MD; her husband, Allen Crockett; a niece that she considered a sister, Linda Simms of NY; three grandchildren that she selected, Shannon, Terrick, and Avery; two godchildren, Erica and Demont; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Roberta Bullock Simms; three sisters, Leonza Snell, JoAnn Dorsey, and Terry Simms; and three brothers, Charlie Simms, George Simms, and Cadoza Simms.

Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 13, 2019
