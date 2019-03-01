Lee Junius "Red" Bullock
ROCKY MOUNT - Mr. Lee Junius "Red" Bullock, was born on December 7, 1950 in Edgecombe County, he received his heavenly wings on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Nash UNC Hospital, Rocky Mount, NC. He attended school in Edgecombe County, and worked on many jobs in his early life... Until he found his passion and gift.cooking and catering for thousands of people through Gardner's Restaurant for 35 + years until his health forced him to retire in 2017
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Evangeline Crews Bullock, three children, Darvin Bullock (Chantice) of Rocky Mount, Shawnya Bullock of Sharpsburg, and Yameka Bullock of Rocky Mount,four granddaughters, Kristie Richardson, Charise, DaBria, and A 'Mya Bullock, one great-grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends whom he loved dearly.
A Visitation will be held for Mr. Bullock on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC. Funeral services will follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am.
These professional services have been entrusted to H.D. Pope Funeral Home, 325 Nash Street Rocky Mount, NC.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019