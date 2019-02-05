Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Roy "Scott" Bulluck. View Sign

Lee Roy "Scott" Bulluck



Lee Roy "Scott" BulluckROCKY MOUNT - Lee Roy "Scott" Bulluck, age 88, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born in Rocky Mount, NC on September 29, 1930, he was the son of the late Franklin Pierce Bulluck and Mamie Jane Simmons Bulluck. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Jr., Richard, and Benjamin Bulluck.In 1951, Scott enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War as a military police officer before honorably discharging to the U.S. Army Reserves in 1953. As a longtime member of Temperance Hall United Methodist Church, Scott sang in the choir and served as the Chairman of the Board of the Administrative Council for over 50 years. He was a charter member of the Temperance Hall Ruritan Club where he happily cooked pigs, stirred stew, sold calendars, and held various leadership roles during his 52-year tenure. Scott began working at Moore's Bicycle Shop in Rocky Mount in 1953 where he repaired bikes, rods and reels, and motors of all kinds as the maintenance mechanic. He purchased the shop in 1986, and continued working in the shop alongside his wife, Ethel, even after he sold it to the Warrens in 1999. When Scott wasn't at the bicycle shop, you could find him working in his grapevines and gardens, making his famous LRB wine, and sitting under his gazebo watching his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews enjoy the family pool where many members of the Temperance Hall Community learned to swim, and were even baptized.Scott leaves behind his loving and cherished wife of over 65 years, Ethel Wallace Bulluck; and his beloved and devoted daughter, Vivian Bulluck Edmondson and husband, Mike, all of Rocky Mount. His most lasting legacy though, is his grandchildren: grandson, Joshua Michael Edmondson and wife, Lauren, of Cape Carteret, and Jordan Lee Edmondson and wife, Shannon, of Rocky Mount; and great-grandchildren, Sawyer Lang, Karlie Elizabeth, and Brody Scott.A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Temperance Hall United Methodist Church, 3834 Temperance Road, Elm City, NC 27822 with the Rev. Jesse Baker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Macclesfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.The family wishes to thank everyone who has lifted Scott in their prayers. Special thanks go to Hospice and Palliative Care of Nash Health Care.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temperance Hall United Methodist Church, PO Box 13, Pinetops, NC 27864.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount

