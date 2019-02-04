Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Williams Richardson. View Sign

Mary Williams Richardson



ROCKY MOUNT - Mary passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 2, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Ella Phillips Williams, 1 brother Steve Williams, 2 sisters Gladys Hill and Dorothy Moore all of Rocky Mount.



She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Roderic Richardson; sons Wayne and Ray Wheeless, (Diane); grandchildren Michael Wheeless (Joni), Jeffrey Wheeless (Ashley) , Michelle Barefoot and April Finch (Greg) ; 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; 1 sister Alice Tanner of Rocky Mount.



Visitation with family and friends will be Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:00 AM at Varnell Cemetery in Macclesfield, NC.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Nash for their assistance, kindness and compassion. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice of Nash at 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

