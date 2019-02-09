Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Cronenberg Culpepper Sr.. View Sign

Milton Cronenberg Culpepper, Sr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Monday evening, February 4, 2019, was a time of celebration for Milton Culpepper... entering heaven to reunite with so many loved ones. Born on July 25, 1929, Milton was one of eleven children of the late Harvey and Etta Hackney Culpepper and Mable Parker Culpepper. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by brothers Jackson, Harvey, Jr. and Vernon Culpepper; sisters Lula Thomas and Merle Taylor; and wife and mother to his two children, Susan Valentine Culpepper.



Milton's life was one of service to his Country, his Family, and his Community. After serving in Germany during



Milton leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 25 years, Lucille Locke Culpepper of Rocky Mount; son Milton Culpepper, Jr. (Sheila) of Rocky Mount and daughter Virginia Culpepper Maddox (Bruce) of Atlantic Beach, NC. He was lovingly known as "Pa" by his grandchildren Justin Culpepper of Rocky Mount, Lillie Wolfe (Derek) of Four Oaks, and Bruce Maddox, Jr. (Heather) of Conway, SC. Stepchildren J.R. Locke (Katie), Stuart Locke (Cheryl) of Enfield, and David Locke of Charlotte.



In addition, Milton is also survived by sisters Amie Hunt of Raleigh, Sheila Burnett of Spartanburg, SC, Jeanette Culpepper of Rocky Mount; brothers Billy Culpepper of Savannah, Georgia and Dennis Culpepper (Brenda) of Rocky Mount; sister-in-law, Alva Culpepper of Raleigh; a host of loving nieces and nephews; and friends too many to count.



A Celebration of Milton's Life will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Pastor Terry Williams officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service in the Englewood United Methodist Church Narthex.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rocky Mount Luncheon Lions Club, the Rocky Mount Elks Lodge, or Englewood United Methodist Church.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

