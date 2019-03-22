Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Jo Ellis. View Sign

Pamela Jo Ellis



NASHVILLE - Pam Jo Ellis, 57, passed away March 21, 2019 at home after a lifelong battle of sickness and abrupt illness. She was born October 20, 1961 in Rocky Mount, NC. She graduated from Northern Nash Senior High, Class of 1980. Pam was an avid cheerleader and also voted most popular. Anyone that new Pam would never forget her kind spirit and cheerful personality. Pam married her high school sweetheart, David Ellis on September 10, 1981. Together they raised three children. Pam is preceded in death by her father Joseph Raynor.



Pam is survived by her husband of 37 years, David Ellis; mother, Frances Raynor of Nashville; children, Jessica Boyd (Larry) of Nashville, Justin Ellis of Nashville and Jade Garris (Cody) of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Larry Boyd III, Caleb Boyd, Carson Boyd, Austin Garris, Ayden Garris, Madison Garris, Addison Garris, Ryleigh Ellis and Aubry Ellis.



A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with the service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Williams. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank everyone that has helped out while she was sick.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Ellis family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

