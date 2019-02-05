Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete Mgrdich Vartanian. View Sign

Pete Mgrdich Vartanian



ROCKY MOUNT - Dr. Pete Mgrdich Vartanian, 82, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born in Aleppo, Syria on January 12, 1937. He married Joyce Watson on February 25, 1967. He earned his Masters Degree at Tennessee Temple and his Doctorate Degrees at Northgate Graduate School and Faith Theological Seminary. He served as Senior Pastor at Armenian Brethren Church in NJ for 28 years. He worked at Positive Action for Christ in the print department for 23 years. In his spare time he enjoyed rebinding and restoring old books and bibles.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Joyce Watson Vartanian; two sons Joseph R. and Peter J. Vartanian; two daughters Jennifer V. Bryson and Julie V. Moore; one brother John Vartanian; grandchildren Olivia and Adam Moore, Toby, Macy and Ava Bryson, Lily, Jack and Oliver Vartanian.



Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Cloer officiating.



Cornerstone Funeral Home



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

1052 South First Street

Nashville , NC 27856

