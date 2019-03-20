Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Dixon. View Sign

ROCKY MOUNT - Rose Dixon, 59 of Rocky Mount, NC, born in Brooklyn, NY on May 28, 1959, gained her wings on Saturday, March 9, 2019.



Rose touched the lives of anyone that she let into her life. She was a very private person and had a small circle of longtime friends. She loved to work. During the time of her passing she was employed at QVC in Rocky Mount for over 15 years in the returns department as a return processor. Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of many who loved and respected her.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Freddie Mae Buie, and her father, Andrew Gardener.



She loved watching movies and spending time with her grandkids and friends. She leaves behind her two birth children, Lyasya "Asya" Wright of Charlotte, NC, Takisha Worthy of Douglasville Ga, son-in-law Jeffrey Wright of Charlotte; two step-daughters Maetosha and Keneatha and one step-son Mckenny Jr.; her ex-husband Mckenny Dixon of Rocky Mount; her grandchildren Krishchana Worthy, Jelaya Wright, Ja'Mya Wright, JeNia Wright, and others. In addition, her siblings James Buie, Benjamin Johnson, Donald Johnson, Gregory Gardener, Eugene Gardener (deceased), Sadie Barnes, Blonnie Thomas, Henrietta Johnson, Rita Gardener (deceased; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews and friends.



Memorial services held at Morgans Funerals and Cremation on March 23, 1-2:30, followed by a private repass at 3:30 for the family.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

