NASHVILLE - Shirley Diane Croom Head, 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2019.
She was born in Greene County, July 23, 1952.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Kenneth Head; daughter, Lisa Bauer; brother, John and sisters, Brenda and Susie.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery, Snow Hill, NC.
