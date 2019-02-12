Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Mills Marsh. View Sign





PEACHLAND - Mr. Stanley Mills Marsh, 61, slipped peacefully from this life to the next life on Friday, February 8, 2019, at his home.



A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4:00PM Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home with Mr. Ken Goins, CLP officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at Oliver's Restaurant from 5:00 to 7:00PM.



Born April 17, 1957 in Anson County, Stanley was the third of four boys born to William Shelton "Bill" Marsh and Sarah Upchurch Marsh. He graduated Bowman High School in 1976. While in high school, Stanley started working for the Anson Shirt Company. In the 1980's he went to work for Corbin Mfg., a garment manufacturing company in Huntingdon, WV and in the 90's, he worked for the Carhardt Company out of Glasgow, KY, a manufacturer of work clothes. In the 2000's, Stanley returned to the Anson Shirt Company and following his retirement there, was fond of saying that he was lucky and blessed to have ended his career at the same place he started.



Survivors include his son, Justin Marsh of Kenova, WV; his daughter, Jenny Marsh Workman of Kenova, WV; four grandchildren, Abigail Marsh, Millie Workman, Macie Workman, Macie Workman and Maggie Workman.



Stanley's family also includes three brothers, Sam Marsh (Whitney), Jeff Marsh, and Bradley Marsh; many special nieces and nephews; and his very special extended McGlone-Lyons families in Kenova. In addition to his parents, a son, Jason McGlone preceded him in death.



The family would like to offer special thanks and praise to Dr. Gregory Brouse & his team of nurses, and also the wonderful folks at Union County Hospice. In addition, they would like to give a shout out to Stanley's friends for their love and support throughout his most difficult times.



The family suggests memorials be made to the Anson County Arts Council and earmarked for the Ansonia Theater where Stanley enjoyed helping assemble many of the theater stage production sets. The address is Anson County Arts Council, Attn: Ansonia Theater, 110 S. Rutherford Street, Wadesboro, NC 28170.



Leavitt Funeral Home is serving the Marsh Family.

2036 Morven Rd

Wadesboro , NC 28170

