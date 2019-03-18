Stephen Allen "Steve" Jones
|
ROCKY MOUNT - Stephen Allen "Steve" Jones., age 69, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 16,2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Jessie Burrell Jones; and brother, J.R.Jones.
He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Candace Puckett Jones; daughter, Stephenie Jones Kissinger (Kurt) of Winston-Salem; and grandchildren, Joseph, Caleb, Abbie, and Nathan Kissinger.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 200 S. Church St., Rocky Mount. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com. Arrangements provided by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
