Timothy Boddie
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Boddie.
NASHVILLE - Mr. Timothy Boddie, 65 of Nashville, NC, died at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount NC, on February 6, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12 noon at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, 904 South Alston Street Nashville, NC. with Rev. Douglas Leonard officiating. The family will assemble on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the church for the Memorial.
Direct condolences to edwardscares.com. Professional and personal services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, 805 Nash St. East in Wilson, NC. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME - Wilson
805 Nash Street E. P.O. Box 1002
Wilson, NC 27893
252-237-2624
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019