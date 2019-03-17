Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for USA Ret. MAJ. Patricia Weaver Cockrell. View Sign

MAJ. Patricia Weaver Cockrell, USA, Ret.



BEAUFORT - MAJ. Patricia Weaver Cockrell, USA, Ret., age 76, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on November 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John Ruth Weaver and Pattie Batts Weaver.



Patricia received her bachelor's degree in Nursing from East Carolina University. She was a Veteran of the United States Army Nurse Corps having served from 1963 until her retirement as a Major in 1983. She was stationed at Walter Reed Army Medical Center where she was a surgical nurse and had also served overseas in Vietnam. Her service to our Country earned her the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Medal, and Overseas Service Medal. She also was a graduate of the Army Nurse Office Basic Course, Medical Surgical Nurse Course, Instructor Training Course, Intensive Coronary Care Course, and the Army Medical Department Officer Advanced Course.



A woman of faith, she was a past member of Proctor's Chapel Baptist Church. Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother and dear friend to many.



Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Michael "Mike" Eugene Cockrell and his wife, Wendy, of Beaufort, and Grady Allen Cockrell and wife, Beth, of Swansboro. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kyle James Cockrell, Zachary Michael Cockrell and girlfriend, Niki Graham, Scott Ryan Cockrell, and Rachel Cockrell Abbott and husband, Quint; and great-granddaughters, Peyton, Ella, Riley, and Sylas Cockrell.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

MAJ. Patricia Weaver Cockrell, USA, Ret.BEAUFORT - MAJ. Patricia Weaver Cockrell, USA, Ret., age 76, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on November 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John Ruth Weaver and Pattie Batts Weaver.Patricia received her bachelor's degree in Nursing from East Carolina University. She was a Veteran of the United States Army Nurse Corps having served from 1963 until her retirement as a Major in 1983. She was stationed at Walter Reed Army Medical Center where she was a surgical nurse and had also served overseas in Vietnam. Her service to our Country earned her the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Medal, and Overseas Service Medal. She also was a graduate of the Army Nurse Office Basic Course, Medical Surgical Nurse Course, Instructor Training Course, Intensive Coronary Care Course, and the Army Medical Department Officer Advanced Course.A woman of faith, she was a past member of Proctor's Chapel Baptist Church. Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother and dear friend to many.Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Michael "Mike" Eugene Cockrell and his wife, Wendy, of Beaufort, and Grady Allen Cockrell and wife, Beth, of Swansboro. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kyle James Cockrell, Zachary Michael Cockrell and girlfriend, Niki Graham, Scott Ryan Cockrell, and Rachel Cockrell Abbott and husband, Quint; and great-granddaughters, Peyton, Ella, Riley, and Sylas Cockrell.A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount

1130 N. Winstead Ave

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

(252) 451-8800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close