Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Vera Elaine Barnes Tyson ("Elaine")



ROCKY MOUNT - Vera Elaine Barnes Tyson ("Elaine"), the eldest daughter of the late Haywood and Emma Joyner Barnes, was born on September 16, 1928 in Edgecombe County. She entered eternal rest peacefully on February 8, 2019. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wanamaker Barnes (Ertie) and sister, Monsel Barnes Hines.



Elaine's education began at Kingsboro School, a Rosenwald School, located near her home. In 1945, she graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Pinetops, NC. Her thirst for education led her to enroll in 1945 at Winston-Salem



In 1951, she married the love of her life and her high school sweetheart, James Henry Tyson, who preceded her in death after fifty years of marriage. Lovingly calling him "Tyson", she would proudly tell the number of years, months and days they were married. They enjoyed traveling, family reunions, alumni activities, sports events and spending time with loved ones. Their home welcomed many family and friends who enjoyed her baking specialties, banana pudding and cakes. She revered all of God's creatures especially hummingbirds.



For several years, she was an active member of Hickory View Missionary Baptist Church where she served as secretary. Later she joined Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church where she was an active participant in the Host and Hostess, Pippen Bible and Deaconess Ministries.



A passionate advocate for HBCU's, especially WSSU, Elaine was persistent in securing financial support for these institutions and their potential students. She was an active member of the local alumni chapters of WSSU and Fayetteville State University with her husband, where she established the James H. Tyson Endowed Scholarship.



Elaine received many honors and awards for dedicated community service. Among her most cherished honors were the Rosenwald School Teacher's Award, two WSSU National Alumni Awards, NAACP President's Award and the WSSU Outstanding Service Award. She was well known for her deep passion to eliminate apathy for voting. Often called, Mrs. Voter Registration, she registered over 2041 people in 1984 alone. Her many affiliations include: NAACP (Lifetime Member); Lifetime member, WSSU National Alumni Association (Lifetime Member); Carver High School Alumni, NC Association of Retired Educators and Edgecombe/Nash retired School Personnel.22



Elaine was the heartbeat of family unity a devoted daughter, wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and ascended to the sovereignty of family matriarch. She leaves to cherish her precious memory: her sister, Jean Barnes Worsley (Rudolph), Charlotte NC; nephews, Michael Hines (Kathy), Palmyra, Va., Naeem Durojaiye (Connie), of the home and Gregory Davis, West Palm Beach, Fla.; niece, Markita Milligan, West Palm Beach, Fla.; step-daughter, Jacqueline Battle and grandchildren Charleen and Anthony of Brooklyn, NY; sisters-in-law, Gloria Jean Robinson, Greenville, NC, Melba W. Tyson and Bessie S. Tyson of Rocky Mount; brother-in-law, Stanford Tyson (Shirley), Charlotte, NC, her special angels, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Vera Elaine Barnes Tyson ("Elaine")ROCKY MOUNT - Vera Elaine Barnes Tyson ("Elaine"), the eldest daughter of the late Haywood and Emma Joyner Barnes, was born on September 16, 1928 in Edgecombe County. She entered eternal rest peacefully on February 8, 2019. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wanamaker Barnes (Ertie) and sister, Monsel Barnes Hines.Elaine's education began at Kingsboro School, a Rosenwald School, located near her home. In 1945, she graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Pinetops, NC. Her thirst for education led her to enroll in 1945 at Winston-Salem Teachers College (now Winston-Salem State University (WSSU)) where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Returning to her childhood school, Elaine was excited to teach first, second and third grade students at KingsboroSchool. After the school closed, she continued her teaching career at G. W. Bulluck Elementary School. With her kind, colorful and compassionate way of teaching, she was ahead of her time in understanding the different learning styles and needs of her students. Her students have said that she made learning interesting and fun and that her classroom was filled with colorful charts as she made learning come alive. Through the years, many students stayed in touch with visits, cards, gifts and chance encounters and proudly introduced their children and grandchildren. She retired in 1983 with 34 years of service.In 1951, she married the love of her life and her high school sweetheart, James Henry Tyson, who preceded her in death after fifty years of marriage. Lovingly calling him "Tyson", she would proudly tell the number of years, months and days they were married. They enjoyed traveling, family reunions, alumni activities, sports events and spending time with loved ones. Their home welcomed many family and friends who enjoyed her baking specialties, banana pudding and cakes. She revered all of God's creatures especially hummingbirds.For several years, she was an active member of Hickory View Missionary Baptist Church where she served as secretary. Later she joined Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church where she was an active participant in the Host and Hostess, Pippen Bible and Deaconess Ministries.A passionate advocate for HBCU's, especially WSSU, Elaine was persistent in securing financial support for these institutions and their potential students. She was an active member of the local alumni chapters of WSSU and Fayetteville State University with her husband, where she established the James H. Tyson Endowed Scholarship.Elaine received many honors and awards for dedicated community service. Among her most cherished honors were the Rosenwald School Teacher's Award, two WSSU National Alumni Awards, NAACP President's Award and the WSSU Outstanding Service Award. She was well known for her deep passion to eliminate apathy for voting. Often called, Mrs. Voter Registration, she registered over 2041 people in 1984 alone. Her many affiliations include: NAACP (Lifetime Member); Lifetime member, WSSU National Alumni Association (Lifetime Member); Carver High School Alumni, NC Association of Retired Educators and Edgecombe/Nash retired School Personnel.22Elaine was the heartbeat of family unity a devoted daughter, wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and ascended to the sovereignty of family matriarch. She leaves to cherish her precious memory: her sister, Jean Barnes Worsley (Rudolph), Charlotte NC; nephews, Michael Hines (Kathy), Palmyra, Va., Naeem Durojaiye (Connie), of the home and Gregory Davis, West Palm Beach, Fla.; niece, Markita Milligan, West Palm Beach, Fla.; step-daughter, Jacqueline Battle and grandchildren Charleen and Anthony of Brooklyn, NY; sisters-in-law, Gloria Jean Robinson, Greenville, NC, Melba W. Tyson and Bessie S. Tyson of Rocky Mount; brother-in-law, Stanford Tyson (Shirley), Charlotte, NC, her special angels, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close