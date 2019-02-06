Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Henry Carpenter. View Sign





ROCKY MOUNT - Wade Henry Carpenter, 75, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born March 20, 1943 in Nash County to the late Willie and Olzie Whitley Carpenter. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by daughter Angela Danielle Carpenter; four brothers Joe, Cecil, Linwood and Bruce Carpenter.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Angela Carpenter; four sons Michael (Angel Woodruff), Jeffrey (Debbie) and Dustin Carpenter (Morgan), Marshall Griffin (Leigh); two sisters, Christine Lamm and Brenda Popowitch (Milo); grandchildren, Angel, Michael II and Jeffery Carpenter Jr., Brianna Glover; great-grandchildren Layton Laughter, Michael III, Nathan and Houston Carpenter; sister-in-law Eula "Notsie" Cooper.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Moss officiating. Visitation will follow after service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Funeral Home for funeral expenses.



