ROCKY MOUNT - William "Bill" Calvin Kirkwood, 94, of Rocky Mount, passed away March 8, 2019.
He was born July 4, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA.. Bill and his family moved to Rocky Mount, NC in 1968. He started many businesses, Woodchuck Enterprise, Specialized Sales and The Fireplace Shop. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge, loved to read books, did a little vegetable gardening, and rebuilt many buildings downtown Rocky Mount in the late 1980's and 1990's. He was a kind, strong, compassionate husband, father and friend. He was a Tech Sergeant in WWII in the Battle of the Bulge and the Crossing of the Remagen Bridge and many others. He was one of only a few in his Company to go thru December 1944 to the end of the war. He was also called up in the Korean War and trained troops in the Air Force. After WWII, he married Sally Kirkwood of Brownsville, PA on August 31, 1946. They were married 67 years until her passing.
Bill is survived by his son, Gary Kirkwood and wife Nancy; daughter Laurie Ezzell and husband John Ezzell; Grandchildren, Brian Kirkwood (Helen), Bradley Kirkwood (Brittany), Amy Kirkwood and Matthew Ezzell; Great Grandchildren, Caroline, Quinn and Bristol Kirkwood.
A private service for immediate family will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd in the Columbarium on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with Rev. Matthew Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd (Outreach Commission) or the s Project.
