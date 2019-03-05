Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Wayne" Daughtridge. View Sign

William "Wayne" Daughtridge



NASHVILLE - William "Wayne" Daughtridge, age 72, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on April 7, 1946, he was the son of the late William Greene Daughtridge and Lona Mae Lamm Daughtridge.



Wayne was a 1964 graduate of Rocky Mount High School and played on the Blackbirds Football Championship Team of 1963-1964. He went on to play on the football team and was also inducted into Hall of Fame at Chowan University from 1964 - 1966. Wayne was a Vietnam veteran where he served in U.S.



Wayne leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons, Joseph "Joe" Jones and wife, Patricia, of Shallotte, Clay Daughtridge of Nashville, and William "Adam" Daughtridge and wife, Leigh, of Nashville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ian Jones and wife, Ann, Haylee Babson and husband, Austin, Mason Daughtridge, and Baker Daughtridge; brothers, Richard Daughtridge of Rocky Mount, and Larry Daughtridge of Tarboro; sister, Barbara Pitt and husband, Louis, of Pinetops; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



A Private Family Burial of Cremains will take place at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Chowan University Football Program, Office of Development, One University Place, Murfreesboro, NC 27855 or the Veteran Services (Local), 120 W. Washington Street, Nashville, NC 27856.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

