William L. Davis
|
ROCKY MOUNT - William L. Davis, 74, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Home. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
H.D. Pope Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
325 Nash Street
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
252-446-9696
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019