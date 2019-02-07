Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert Dew. View Sign





ROCKY MOUNT - William Robert Dew, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on April 9, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank and Lina Trevathan Dew. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Frank "Sonny" Dew and Bobby "Eugene" Dew Sr.



William leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Robbin Holloman (Rick), Rita Bass (Daryl), Renee Mitchell (Neal), Rhonda Tanner (Braxton), Regina Bradley (James), and son, Brian Dew (Samantha). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; and sisters, Marjorie Lewis (Bennett), Bonnie Salmon (Lester), Peggy Bingham (Dan), brother Emmett Dew (Amy) and numerous nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at West Edgecombe Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park at 1:30 PM.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

661 ENGLISH RD

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

Johnson Funeral Home Rocky Mount , NC