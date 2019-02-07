William Robert Dew
|
ROCKY MOUNT - William Robert Dew, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on April 9, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank and Lina Trevathan Dew. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Frank "Sonny" Dew and Bobby "Eugene" Dew Sr.
William leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Robbin Holloman (Rick), Rita Bass (Daryl), Renee Mitchell (Neal), Rhonda Tanner (Braxton), Regina Bradley (James), and son, Brian Dew (Samantha). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; and sisters, Marjorie Lewis (Bennett), Bonnie Salmon (Lester), Peggy Bingham (Dan), brother Emmett Dew (Amy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at West Edgecombe Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park at 1:30 PM.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019