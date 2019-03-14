Willie Faison, Jr.
ROCKY MOUNT - Loving father, devoted husband, and faithful friend, Willie Faison Jr, 95, died March 5, 2019, at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
At his request, no service will be held. Internment March 11, 2019. No flowers or donations requested please.
Willie Faison was born November 28, 1923, in Wayne County, North Carolina, to Willie and Rena Faison. He was a talented and ingenious man who could accomplish anything he set his mind to. At a very early age, he discovered he loved to garden and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labors with friends and family. He served in the United States Army during World War II in Europe and Asia.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Catherine. He and his wife built their home in Little Easonburgh, North Carolina, and enjoyed many happy years there together.
He is survived by two daughters, Katherine E. Faison of Rocky Mount, and Evelyn J. Barge of Tampa, Florida; three sons, Willie R. Faison of Fayetteville, Marion W. Faison of Rocky Mount, and Michael L. Faison of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019