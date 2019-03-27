Wilton Lee Adcock, Jr.
WHITAKERS - Wilton Lee Adcock Jr., 85, passed away March 25, 2019. He was born in Vance County on December 3, 1933 to the late Wilton L and Louise P. Adcock. Mr. Adcock grew up in Henderson, NC and was a graduate of N.C. State University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was employed in the AG Business locally and throughout the U.S. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Green Adcock; sons Wilton "Lee" Adcock, III, James "Jim" Greene Adcock and a sister, Dorothy A. Renn.
Wilton is survived by his son Dewey "Cal" Adcock and wife Julie; grandchildren Emily Ball and husband Bryan, Anna Adcock and fiance; Joe Jongkind of Cary, NC; brother, Carlton Adcock and wife Francis; sister, Winnie A. Raper and husband Steve.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 4502 Swift Creek School Rd., Whitakers, NC 27891.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Adcock family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019