Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilton Lee Adcock Jr.. View Sign





WHITAKERS - Wilton Lee Adcock Jr., 85, passed away March 25, 2019. He was born in Vance County on December 3, 1933 to the late Wilton L and Louise P. Adcock. Mr. Adcock grew up in Henderson, NC and was a graduate of N.C. State University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was employed in the AG Business locally and throughout the U.S. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Green Adcock; sons Wilton "Lee" Adcock, III, James "Jim" Greene Adcock and a sister, Dorothy A. Renn.



Wilton is survived by his son Dewey "Cal" Adcock and wife Julie; grandchildren Emily Ball and husband Bryan, Anna Adcock and fiance; Joe Jongkind of Cary, NC; brother, Carlton Adcock and wife Francis; sister, Winnie A. Raper and husband Steve.



A funeral service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 4502 Swift Creek School Rd., Whitakers, NC 27891.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Adcock family and words of comfort may be shared at

Wilton Lee Adcock, Jr.WHITAKERS - Wilton Lee Adcock Jr., 85, passed away March 25, 2019. He was born in Vance County on December 3, 1933 to the late Wilton L and Louise P. Adcock. Mr. Adcock grew up in Henderson, NC and was a graduate of N.C. State University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was employed in the AG Business locally and throughout the U.S. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Green Adcock; sons Wilton "Lee" Adcock, III, James "Jim" Greene Adcock and a sister, Dorothy A. Renn.Wilton is survived by his son Dewey "Cal" Adcock and wife Julie; grandchildren Emily Ball and husband Bryan, Anna Adcock and fiance; Joe Jongkind of Cary, NC; brother, Carlton Adcock and wife Francis; sister, Winnie A. Raper and husband Steve.A funeral service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 4502 Swift Creek School Rd., Whitakers, NC 27891.Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Adcock family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Funeral Home Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations

1052 South First Street

Nashville , NC 27856

(252) 459-0001 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close