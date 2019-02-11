Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley COWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Ann ("Bev") COWAN

Notice Condolences

Beverley Ann ("Bev") COWAN Notice
COWAN, Beverley Ann ("Bev"). (formerly Bolton, nee Storey, aged 69 yrs). Our beautiful Mother and Nanny left us suddenly on Thursday 7 Februay after a short but brave battle, passing peacefully embraced in the arms and love of her children. Treasured mother and mother-in- law of Craig & Theresa, Shelley & Duncan and Janine. Devoted Nanny to Anthony, Isabella, Samuel, Joshua, Matt, Daryl-Ann, Georgia and Drayven. Mum is at home until her final farewell on Thursday 14 February, Rotorua Baptist Church, 100 Malfroy Rd at 1pm. Family and friends are warmly invited to share these special times with us both at home and her service. Thank you to the staff at Rotorua Lakes Hospital, family, friends and the many others who helped Mum on this quick journey. You blew Mum away. She felt loved and supported. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and St John's Ambulance. Communications to Bev's family, C/- Mountain View Funeral Services, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.