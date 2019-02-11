COWAN, Beverley Ann ("Bev"). (formerly Bolton, nee Storey, aged 69 yrs). Our beautiful Mother and Nanny left us suddenly on Thursday 7 Februay after a short but brave battle, passing peacefully embraced in the arms and love of her children. Treasured mother and mother-in- law of Craig & Theresa, Shelley & Duncan and Janine. Devoted Nanny to Anthony, Isabella, Samuel, Joshua, Matt, Daryl-Ann, Georgia and Drayven. Mum is at home until her final farewell on Thursday 14 February, Rotorua Baptist Church, 100 Malfroy Rd at 1pm. Family and friends are warmly invited to share these special times with us both at home and her service. Thank you to the staff at Rotorua Lakes Hospital, family, friends and the many others who helped Mum on this quick journey. You blew Mum away. She felt loved and supported. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and St John's Ambulance. Communications to Bev's family, C/- Mountain View Funeral Services, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary