COWAN, Beverley Ann ("Bev") (formerly Bolton, nee Storey) . Passed peacefully on 7 February, embraced in the arms and love of her children. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Theresa, Shelley and Duncan and Janine. Devoted Nanny to Anthony, Isabella, Samuel, Joshua, Matt, Daryl- Ann, Georgia and Drayven. A celebration of Mum's life will be held Thursday 14 February, Rotorua Baptist Church, 100 Malfroy Rd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice and St John's Ambulance.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 13, 2019