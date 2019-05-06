|
DEVERY, Brian John. Passed peacefully in Rotorua on the 5th of May. Beloved husband of the late June. Dearly loved father and father in law of Kaaren and Bruce, the late David, Susan and Ken, Graeme and Karen, Judith and Chris, Heather and Floyd, Maree and Phillip, and Christine and Tony. Adored by his 33 grand children and great grandchildren. A requiem mass for Brian will be held on Wednesday the 8th of May, 12 noon, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 6, 2019