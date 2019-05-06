Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian DEVERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian John DEVERY

Notice Condolences

Brian John DEVERY Notice
DEVERY, Brian John. Passed peacefully in Rotorua on the 5th of May. Beloved husband of the late June. Dearly loved father and father in law of Kaaren and Bruce, the late David, Susan and Ken, Graeme and Karen, Judith and Chris, Heather and Floyd, Maree and Phillip, and Christine and Tony. Adored by his 33 grand children and great grandchildren. A requiem mass for Brian will be held on Wednesday the 8th of May, 12 noon, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.